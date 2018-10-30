United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1750
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1750 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25156 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CMA Auctions (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller CMA Auctions
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
