Farthing 1750 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Farthing 1750 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Farthing 1750 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1750 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25156 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1750 "Old Head" at auction CMA Auctions - August 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1750 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1750 "Old Head" at auction Schulman - March 1, 2018
Seller Schulman
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1750 "Old Head" at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1750 "Old Head" at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1750 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1750 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

