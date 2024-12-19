Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2556 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place December 12, 2016.

