flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2556 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place December 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Stack's (2)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - December 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - October 4, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - October 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date October 4, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
