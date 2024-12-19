United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1736
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1736 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2556 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place December 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 4, 2017
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
