United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1736

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1736 Young Head
Reverse Guinea 1736 Young Head
Guinea 1736 Young Head
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Half Guinea 1736 Young Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1736 Young Head
Half Guinea 1736 Young Head
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1736 Young Head
Reverse Crown 1736 Young Head
Crown 1736 Young Head
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 56
Obverse Halfcrown 1736 Young Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1736 Young Head
Halfcrown 1736 Young Head
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Shilling 1736 Young Head
Reverse Shilling 1736 Young Head
Shilling 1736 Young Head
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse Sixpence 1736 Young Head
Reverse Sixpence 1736 Young Head
Sixpence 1736 Young Head
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 6

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1736 Young Head
Reverse Halfpenny 1736 Young Head
Halfpenny 1736 Young Head
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Farthing 1736 Young Head
Reverse Farthing 1736 Young Head
Farthing 1736 Young Head
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 26
