flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1736 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1736 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1736 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place December 7, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2794 $
Price in auction currency 2800 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
3606 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2008
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price

