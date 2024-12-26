United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1736
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1736 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place December 7, 2015.
Service
