flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1736 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1736 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1736 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 3056 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1222 $
Price in auction currency 8500 DKK
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4452 $
Price in auction currency 4000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 23, 2018
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 22, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2013
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 6, 2011
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 24, 2010
Seller Spink
Date June 24, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 30, 2006
Seller Spink
Date March 30, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Guinea 1736 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1736 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1736 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access