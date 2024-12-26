Guinea 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1736 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 3056 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (2) VF (8) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)