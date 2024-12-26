United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1736
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1736 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 3056 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1222 $
Price in auction currency 8500 DKK
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4452 $
Price in auction currency 4000 CHF
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1736 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
