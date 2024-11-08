flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Crown 1736 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Crown 1736 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1736 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (4)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (11)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3023 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
627 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction CNG - January 10, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
Seller CNG
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 23, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
