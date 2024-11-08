United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8952 oz) 27,8425 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1736
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1736 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3023 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
627 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1736 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
