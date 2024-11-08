Crown 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1736 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (4) XF (16) VF (14) F (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (6) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (8) NGC (14)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CNG (4)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (6)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (3)

Leu (1)

London Coins (3)

NOONANS (4)

SINCONA (1)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (11)

Stack's (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (2)