United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Nomisma Aste
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1736
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1736 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21051 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place September 10, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (4)
- DNW (7)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (10)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (5)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (11)
- Stack's (4)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
123
