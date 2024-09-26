flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Shilling 1736 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Shilling 1736 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Nomisma Aste

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1736 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 21051 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place September 10, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (4)
  • DNW (7)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (11)
  • Stack's (4)
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 29, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1736 "Young Head" at auction CNG - September 23, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1736 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1736 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access