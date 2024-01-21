flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Farthing 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Farthing 1736 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Farthing 1736 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1736 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS61 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS61 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - May 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date May 21, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2014
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2011
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1736 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

