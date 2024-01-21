United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1736
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1736 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2014
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2011
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1736 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
