Sixpence 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1736
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1736 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1295 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
