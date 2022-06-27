flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Sixpence 1736 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1736 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1736 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1295 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Spink (4)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
344 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1736 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1736 "Young Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 15, 2015
Seller Spink
Date July 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
