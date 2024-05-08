United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1736
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1805 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2752 $
Price in auction currency 2500 CHF
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
