Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1805 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2752 $
Price in auction currency 2500 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - November 7, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 24, 2013
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1736 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

