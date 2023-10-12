flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1742
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 3,250. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - March 19, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - July 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 24, 2014
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Ars Time - June 24, 2014
Seller Ars Time
Date June 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
