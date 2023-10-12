United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1742
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 3,250. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Ars Time (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Pruvost (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 24, 2014
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1742 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search