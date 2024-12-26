Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head". Small lettering (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1732 "Young Head" with mark EIC. Small lettering. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,500. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) VF (2) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)