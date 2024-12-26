flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head". Small lettering (United Kingdom, George II)

Variety: Small lettering

Obverse Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head" Small lettering - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head" Small lettering - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1732 "Young Head" with mark EIC. Small lettering. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,500. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
6462 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head" at auction Spink - November 25, 2004
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2004
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1732 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
