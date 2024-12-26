United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head". Small lettering (United Kingdom, George II)
Variety: Small lettering
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1732
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1732 "Young Head" with mark EIC. Small lettering. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,500. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
6462 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1732 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search