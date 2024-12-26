United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1759
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24618 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (10)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (11)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (10)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (20)
- Herrero (1)
- Künker (4)
- London Coins (6)
- Morton & Eden (4)
- NOONANS (4)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (8)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (11)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2937 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search