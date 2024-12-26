Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24618 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2937 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1759 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

