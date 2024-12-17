flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1754 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Photo by: HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1754 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 13554 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction CNG - April 26, 2023
Seller CNG
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1754 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
