United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1754 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: HARMERS OF LONDON AUCTION LIMITED
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1754
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1754 "Old Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 13554 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Ars Time (1)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CMA Auctions (2)
- CNG (10)
- Coinhouse (7)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (5)
- Downies (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (31)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
- NOONANS (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Spink (6)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (15)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1754 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search