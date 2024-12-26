United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1759 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1759
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1759 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30392 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
8903 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
