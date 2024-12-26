Guinea 1759 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1759 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30392 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

