United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1759 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1759 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1759 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1759 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 30392 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
8903 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date May 31, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1759 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1759 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

