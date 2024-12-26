United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,93 g
- Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1753
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1753 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 126,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
34143 $
Price in auction currency 30000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
16200 $
Price in auction currency 16200 USD
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1753 "Old Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
