Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,93 g
  • Pure gold (1,2362 oz) 38,4498 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1753 "Old Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 126,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2022.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
34143 $
Price in auction currency 30000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
16200 $
Price in auction currency 16200 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Schulman - June 22, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Bolaffi - December 3, 2021
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Five guineas 1753 "Old Head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction

