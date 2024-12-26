United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1727 "Young Head". Small lettering (United Kingdom, George II)
Variety: Small lettering
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1727
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1727 "Young Head". Small lettering. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
14400 $
Price in auction currency 14400 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
42085 $
Price in auction currency 42000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1727 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search