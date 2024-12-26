Guinea 1727 "Young Head". Small lettering (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1727 "Young Head". Small lettering. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

