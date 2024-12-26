flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1727 "Young Head". Small lettering (United Kingdom, George II)

Variety: Small lettering

Obverse Guinea 1727 "Young Head" Small lettering - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1727 "Young Head" Small lettering - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1727 "Young Head". Small lettering. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
14400 $
Price in auction currency 14400 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
42085 $
Price in auction currency 42000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2010
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2010
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 30, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date August 30, 2007
Condition PROOF
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1727 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
For the sale of Guinea 1727 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

