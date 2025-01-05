Catalog
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1727
United Kingdom
Period:
1660-1837
1660-1837
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Coins of United Kingdom 1727
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Pattern
Gold coins (George I)
Guinea 1727 Fifth laureate bust
Average price
1700 $
Sales
0
12
Half Guinea 1727 Second laureate bust
Average price
1800 $
Sales
0
28
Gold coins (George II)
Guinea 1727 Young Head
Small lettering
Average price
6400 $
Sales
1
15
Guinea 1727 Young Head
Large lettering
Average price
11000 $
Sales
0
5
Silver coins (George I)
Shilling 1727 Second draped bust
Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price
1900 $
Sales
0
9
Fourpence (Groat) 1727
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Threepence 1727
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
1
Twopence 1727
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
4
Penny 1727
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
3
Silver coins (George II)
Shilling 1727 Young Head
Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price
370 $
Sales
1
67
Shilling 1727 Young Head
Plumes in angles
Average price
1000 $
Sales
0
22
Pattern coins
Guinea 1727 Pattern
Average price
100000 $
Sales
0
1
Best offers
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction
Jan 5, 2025
Rhenumis
Auction
Jan 14, 2025
Rhenumis
Auction
Jan 14, 2025
