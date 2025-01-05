flag
Coins of United Kingdom 1727

Gold coins (George I)

Obverse Guinea 1727 Fifth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1727 Fifth laureate bust
Guinea 1727 Fifth laureate bust
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Half Guinea 1727 Second laureate bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1727 Second laureate bust
Half Guinea 1727 Second laureate bust
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 28

Gold coins (George II)

Obverse Guinea 1727 Young Head
Reverse Guinea 1727 Young Head
Guinea 1727 Young Head Small lettering
Average price 6400 $
Sales
1 15
Obverse Guinea 1727 Young Head
Reverse Guinea 1727 Young Head
Guinea 1727 Young Head Large lettering
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins (George I)

Obverse Shilling 1727 Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1727 Second draped bust
Shilling 1727 Second draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1727
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1727
Fourpence (Groat) 1727
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1727
Reverse Threepence 1727
Threepence 1727
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Twopence 1727
Reverse Twopence 1727
Twopence 1727
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Penny 1727
Reverse Penny 1727
Penny 1727
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins (George II)

Obverse Shilling 1727 Young Head
Reverse Shilling 1727 Young Head
Shilling 1727 Young Head Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 370 $
Sales
1 67
Obverse Shilling 1727 Young Head
Reverse Shilling 1727 Young Head
Shilling 1727 Young Head Plumes in angles
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 22

Pattern coins

Obverse Guinea 1727 Pattern
Reverse Guinea 1727 Pattern
Guinea 1727 Pattern
Average price 100000 $
Sales
0 1
