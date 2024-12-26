flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1727
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 30790 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,581. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HAYNAULT (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction HAYNAULT - May 4, 2023
Seller HAYNAULT
Date May 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction HAYNAULT - April 26, 2022
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 24, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1727 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access