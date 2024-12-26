United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1727
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1727 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 30790 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,581. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- HAYNAULT (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
