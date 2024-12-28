flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins catalog of George I (1714-1727)

Total added coins: 116

Period of George I
Coin catalog George I 1714-1727
coin Gold
coin Silver
coin Copper
coin Pattern
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of George I

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Crown 1718
 Silver $3,500 - 0 29Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Sixpence 1723. "SS" and "C" in angles
 Silver $260 - 0 164Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Halfcrown 1717
 Silver $620 - 0 50Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1726 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles
 Silver $1,900 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust"
 Gold $2,200 - 0 44Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Five guineas 1717
 Gold $120,000 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles
 Silver $2,600 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1721 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles
 Silver $570 - 0 29Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Threepence 1723
 Silver $110 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles
 Silver $2,600 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Crown 1726
 Silver $2,300 - 0 55Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust"
 Gold $11,000 - 1 70Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Farthing 1719
 Copper $440 - 0 75Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles
 Silver $290 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles
 Silver $4,600 - 0 31Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust"
 Gold $3,600 - 0 20Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Two guinea 1726
 Gold $14,000 - 0 45Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Five guineas 1720
 Gold $49,000 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust"
 Copper $390 - 1 55Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Penny 1718
 Silver $120 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust"
 Copper $130 - 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Crown 1723. "SS" and "C" in angles
 Silver $2,000 - 1 146Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust"
 Gold $660 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust"
 Gold $3,500 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles
 Silver $1,100 - 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust"
 Copper $610 - 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Penny 1720
 Silver $190 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Farthing 1717
 Copper $590 $2,900 1 72Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust"
 Copper $670 - 1 75Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust"
 Copper $120 - 0 21Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Threepence 1727
 Silver $110 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Halfcrown 1715
 Silver $1,600 - 0 70Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Pattern Guinea 1727
 Gold $100,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Pattern Halfcrown 1715
 Silver $6,600 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust"
 Gold $2,000 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust"
 Gold $1,700 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust"
 Gold $2,400 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust"
 Gold $870 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust"
 Gold $550 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust"
 Copper $130 $4,500 0 16Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Fourpence (Groat) 1721
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1723 "First draped bust"
 Silver $360 - 0 11Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Fourpence (Groat) 1723
 Silver $95 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Crown 1720
 Silver $1,900 - 0 77Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Farthing 1720
 Copper $200 - 0 48Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust"
 Copper $400 $2,400 1 123Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Penny 1716
 Silver $150 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1716 "First draped bust"
 Silver $630 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1720 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles
 Silver $190 - 0 26
