Coins catalog of George I (1714-1727)

Silver $3,500 - 0 29
United Kingdom, George I
Crown 1718
Silver $260 - 0 164
United Kingdom, George I
Sixpence 1723. "SS" and "C" in angles
Silver $620 - 0 50
United Kingdom, George I
Halfcrown 1717
Silver $1,900 - 0 2
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1726 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles
Gold $2,200 - 0 44
United Kingdom, George I
Guinea 1715 "Second laureate bust"
Gold $120,000 - 0 9
United Kingdom, George I
Five guineas 1717
Silver $2,600 - 0 18
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1725 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles
Silver $570 - 0 29
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1721 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles
Silver $110 - 0 2
United Kingdom, George I
Threepence 1723
Silver $2,600 - 0 13
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1726 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles
Silver $2,300 - 0 55
United Kingdom, George I
Crown 1726
Gold - - 0 0
United Kingdom, George I
Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle
Gold $11,000 - 1 70
United Kingdom, George I
Guinea 1714 "First laureated bust"
Copper $440 - 0 75
United Kingdom, George I
Farthing 1719
Silver $290 - 0 13
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles
Silver $4,600 - 0 31
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1724 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles
Gold $3,600 - 0 20
United Kingdom, George I
Guinea 1717 "Fourth laureate bust"
Gold $14,000 - 0 45
United Kingdom, George I
Two guinea 1726
Gold $49,000 - 0 17
United Kingdom, George I
Five guineas 1720
Copper $390 - 1 55
United Kingdom, George I
Halfpenny 1719 "Second laureate bust"
Silver $120 - 0 9
United Kingdom, George I
Penny 1718
Copper $130 - 0 23
United Kingdom, George I
Halfpenny 1724 "Second laureate bust"
Silver $2,000 - 1 146
United Kingdom, George I
Crown 1723. "SS" and "C" in angles
Gold $660 - 0 25
United Kingdom, George I
Half Guinea 1719 "First laureated bust"
Gold $3,500 - 0 14
United Kingdom, George I
Guinea 1725 "Fifth laureate bust"
Silver $1,100 - 0 27
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1723 WCC "Second draped bust". Roses and "CC" in angles
Copper $610 - 0 27
United Kingdom, George I
Halfpenny 1720 "Second laureate bust"
Silver $190 - 0 6
United Kingdom, George I
Penny 1720
Copper $590 $2,900 1 72
United Kingdom, George I
Farthing 1717
Copper $670 - 1 75
United Kingdom, George I
Halfpenny 1718 "First laureated bust"
Copper $120 - 0 21
United Kingdom, George I
Halfpenny 1721 "Second laureate bust"
Silver $110 - 0 1
United Kingdom, George I
Threepence 1727
Silver $1,600 - 0 70
United Kingdom, George I
Halfcrown 1715
Gold $100,000 - 0 1
United Kingdom, George I
Pattern Guinea 1727
Silver $6,600 - 0 4
United Kingdom, George I
Pattern Halfcrown 1715
Gold $2,000 - 0 25
United Kingdom, George I
Half Guinea 1726 "Second laureate bust"
Gold $1,700 - 0 12
United Kingdom, George I
Guinea 1727 "Fifth laureate bust"
Gold $2,400 - 0 14
United Kingdom, George I
Guinea 1723 "Fifth laureate bust"
Gold $870 - 0 9
United Kingdom, George I
Half Guinea 1715 "First laureated bust"
Gold $550 - 0 8
United Kingdom, George I
Half Guinea 1720 "First laureated bust"
Copper $130 $4,500 0 16
United Kingdom, George I
Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust"
Silver - - 0 0
United Kingdom, George I
Fourpence (Groat) 1721
Silver $360 - 0 11
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1723 "First draped bust"
Silver $95 - 0 1
United Kingdom, George I
Fourpence (Groat) 1723
Silver $1,900 - 0 77
United Kingdom, George I
Crown 1720
Copper $200 - 0 48
United Kingdom, George I
Farthing 1720
Copper $400 $2,400 1 123
United Kingdom, George I
Halfpenny 1717 "First laureated bust"
Silver $150 - 0 10
United Kingdom, George I
Penny 1716
Silver $630 - 0 12
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1716 "First draped bust"
Silver $190 - 0 26
United Kingdom, George I
Shilling 1720 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles
