Farthing 1719 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1719 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 31614 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (11) AU (10) XF (17) VF (28) F (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (6) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) RD (1) RB (2) BN (14) Service NGC (13) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Agora (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

cgb.fr (1)

CNG (3)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (13)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisor (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (7)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (27)

Teutoburger (1)