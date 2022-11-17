flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1719 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Farthing 1719 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Farthing 1719 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1719
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1719 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 31614 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction St James's - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction St James's - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61 RD NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Spink - July 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Roxbury's - November 12, 2021
Seller Roxbury’s
Date November 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction CNG - May 5, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction CNG - May 5, 2021
Seller CNG
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU55 BN PCGS
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction CNG - September 26, 2018
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Farthing 1719 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1719 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

