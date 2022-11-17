United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1719 (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1719
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1719 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 31614 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU55 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
