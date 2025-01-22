flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1719

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1719 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1719 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1719 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse Half Guinea 1719 First laureated bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1719 First laureated bust
Half Guinea 1719 First laureated bust
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 25

Silver coins

Obverse Shilling 1719 First draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1719 First draped bust
Shilling 1719 First draped bust
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 12

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1719 First laureated bust
Reverse Halfpenny 1719 First laureated bust
Halfpenny 1719 First laureated bust
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Halfpenny 1719 Second laureate bust
Reverse Halfpenny 1719 Second laureate bust
Halfpenny 1719 Second laureate bust
Average price 390 $
Sales
1 55
Obverse Farthing 1719
Reverse Farthing 1719
Farthing 1719
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 75
