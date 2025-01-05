Halfpenny 1719 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1719
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1719 "First laureated bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 110. Bidding took place September 27, 2017.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1719 "First laureated bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price

