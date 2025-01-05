United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1719 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1719
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1719 "First laureated bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 110. Bidding took place September 27, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1719 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
