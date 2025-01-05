Halfpenny 1719 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1719 "First laureated bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 110. Bidding took place September 27, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)