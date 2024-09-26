United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1719
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1719 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place March 21, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (6)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1132 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1719 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
