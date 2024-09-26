Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1719 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place March 21, 2016.

Сondition VF (7) F (4) VG (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1)