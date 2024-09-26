flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1719
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1719 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place March 21, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (6)
United Kingdom Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1132 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1719 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1719 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1719 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling







