United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Silver coins Shilling of George I - United Kingdom
Shilling 1715-1723First draped bust
Shilling 1723-1727Second draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1723 "SS" and "C" in angles 0 611723 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 211723 WCC Roses and "CC" in angles 0 271724 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 131724 WCC Roses and "CC" in angles 0 311725 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 361725 WCC Roses and "CC" in angles 0 181726 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 21726 WCC Roses and "CC" in angles 0 131727 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 9
