United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Silver coins Shilling of George I - United Kingdom

Shilling 1715-1723

First draped bust
1715 0 321716 0 121717 0 241718 0 821719 0 121720 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 261720 Angles plain 0 1061721 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 291721 Angles plain 0 61722 0 121723 0 111723 "SS" and "C" in angles 2 599
Shilling 1723-1727

Second draped bust
1723 "SS" and "C" in angles 0 611723 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 211723 WCC Roses and "CC" in angles 0 271724 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 131724 WCC Roses and "CC" in angles 0 311725 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 361725 WCC Roses and "CC" in angles 0 181726 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 21726 WCC Roses and "CC" in angles 0 131727 Roses and Plumes in angles 0 9
