United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1724
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
