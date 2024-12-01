flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" at auction CNG - April 7, 2021
Seller CNG
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 10, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
