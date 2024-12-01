Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1724 "Second draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 550. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

Сondition XF (2) VF (9) F (2)