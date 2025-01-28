flag
Coins of United Kingdom 1724

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1724 Fifth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1724 Fifth laureate bust
Guinea 1724 Fifth laureate bust
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Half Guinea 1724 First laureated bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1724 First laureated bust
Half Guinea 1724 First laureated bust
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Shilling 1724 Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1724 Second draped bust
Shilling 1724 Second draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Shilling 1724 WCC Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1724 WCC Second draped bust
Shilling 1724 WCC Second draped bust Roses and "CC" in angles
Average price 4600 $
Sales
0 31

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1724 Second laureate bust
Reverse Halfpenny 1724 Second laureate bust
Halfpenny 1724 Second laureate bust
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse Farthing 1724
Reverse Farthing 1724
Farthing 1724
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 22
