flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1578 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1724 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access