United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1724
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1578 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
