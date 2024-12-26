Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1724 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

