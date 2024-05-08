Farthing 1724 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1724 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

