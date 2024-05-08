United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1724 (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1724
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1724 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1981 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2018
Condition F15 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
