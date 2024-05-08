flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1724 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Farthing 1724 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Farthing 1724 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1724 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1981 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction Heritage - February 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2018
Condition F15 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction Downies - March 17, 2017
Seller Downies
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction Heritage - January 17, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1724 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

