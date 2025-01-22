flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Copper coins Farthing of George I - United Kingdom

Farthing 1717-1718

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1717 1 721718 0 10
Farthing 1719-1724

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1719 0 751720 0 481721 0 291722 0 121723 0 221724 0 22
