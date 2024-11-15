flag
Farthing 1718 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Farthing 1718 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Farthing 1718 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1718 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1381 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Farthing 1718 at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1718 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19812 $
Price in auction currency 18000 CHF
United Kingdom Farthing 1718 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1718 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1718 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1718 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1718 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition PROOF
United Kingdom Farthing 1718 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition PROOF
United Kingdom Farthing 1718 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition PROOF
United Kingdom Farthing 1718 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition PROOF
