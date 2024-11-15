Farthing 1718 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1718 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1381 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (8) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF61 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)