United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1718 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1718
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1718 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 1381 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
19812 $
Price in auction currency 18000 CHF
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
