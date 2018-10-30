Farthing 1722 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1722 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 3288 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 630. Bidding took place May 27, 2007.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) VF (7) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) AU50 (1) VF30 (1) BN (4) Service ANACS (1) NGC (4)