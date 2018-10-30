United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1722 (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1722
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1722 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 3288 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 630. Bidding took place May 27, 2007.
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS61 BN ANACS
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 26, 2014
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
