United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1722 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Farthing 1722 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Farthing 1722 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1722 . This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 3288 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 630. Bidding took place May 27, 2007.

United Kingdom Farthing 1722 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1722 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS61 BN ANACS
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1722 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1722 at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 30, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1722 at auction Heritage - June 26, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 26, 2014
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1722 at auction CNG - August 8, 2012
Seller CNG
Date August 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1722 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1722 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1722 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1722 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2007
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1722 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1722 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1722 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

