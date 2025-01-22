flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1722

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1722 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1722 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1722 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Guinea 1722 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1722 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1722 Fourth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Half Guinea 1722 First laureated bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1722 First laureated bust
Half Guinea 1722 First laureated bust
Average price 950 $
Sales
0 10

Silver coins

Obverse Shilling 1722 First draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1722 First draped bust
Shilling 1722 First draped bust
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 12

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1722 Second laureate bust
Reverse Halfpenny 1722 Second laureate bust
Halfpenny 1722 Second laureate bust
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Farthing 1722
Reverse Farthing 1722
Farthing 1722
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 12
