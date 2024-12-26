United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1722
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2335 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
