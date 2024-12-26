flag
Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2335 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust" at auction Karamitsos - October 23, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust" at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access