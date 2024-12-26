Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1722 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.

