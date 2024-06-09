Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 29635 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,465. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (2) VF (7) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) PF61 (3) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4)