United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,86 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 29635 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,465. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - July 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - February 15, 2018
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 29, 2017
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
