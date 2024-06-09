United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,86 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1722
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1722 "Second laureate bust". This copper coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 29635 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,465. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******

