United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1722
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1722 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (7)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1722 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search