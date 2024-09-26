flag
Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1722 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

United Kingdom Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1722 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

