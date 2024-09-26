Shilling 1722 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1722 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) VF20 (1) Service NGC (2)