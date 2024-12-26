flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1722
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (11)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
634 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3501 $
Price in auction currency 3501 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 29, 2017
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

