United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1722
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1722 "Fourth laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
634 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3501 $
Price in auction currency 3501 USD
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
