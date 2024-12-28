United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Gold coins Guinea of George I - United Kingdom
Guinea 1714First laureated bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1714 1 70
Guinea 1715Second laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1715 0 44
Guinea 1715-1716Third laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1715 0 1031716 0 26
Guinea 1716-1723Fourth laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1716 1 711717 0 201718 0 31719 0 361720 0 471721 0 301721 Elephant and castle 0 01722 0 291722 Elephant and castle 0 01723 0 22
Guinea 1723-1727Fifth laureate bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1723 0 141724 0 151725 0 141726 0 1361726 Elephant and castle 0 91727 0 12
