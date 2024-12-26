United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1721 "Fourth laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1721
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
