flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1721

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1721 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1721 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1721 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse Guinea 1721 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1721 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1721 Fourth laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Half Guinea 1721 First laureated bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1721 First laureated bust
Half Guinea 1721 First laureated bust
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Half Guinea 1721 First laureated bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1721 First laureated bust
Half Guinea 1721 First laureated bust Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Shilling 1721 First draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1721 First draped bust
Shilling 1721 First draped bust Roses and Plumes in angles
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Shilling 1721 First draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1721 First draped bust
Shilling 1721 First draped bust Angles plain
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1721
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1721
Fourpence (Groat) 1721
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1721
Reverse Threepence 1721
Threepence 1721
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Twopence 1721
Reverse Twopence 1721
Twopence 1721
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 3

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1721 Second laureate bust
Reverse Halfpenny 1721 Second laureate bust
Halfpenny 1721 Second laureate bust
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Farthing 1721
Reverse Farthing 1721
Farthing 1721
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 29
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access