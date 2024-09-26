flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1721 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: Roses and Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1721 "First draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1721 "First draped bust" Roses and Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1721
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1721 "First draped bust". Roses and Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1721 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2530 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1721 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
666 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
