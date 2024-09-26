Shilling 1721 "First draped bust". Angles plain (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1721 "First draped bust". Angles plain. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 1,650. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition XF (4) F (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (3) Service PCGS (3)