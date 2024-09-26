flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1721 "First draped bust". Angles plain (United Kingdom, George I)

Variety: Angles plain

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1721
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1721 "First draped bust". Angles plain. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 1,650. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

United Kingdom Shilling 1721 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1332 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1721 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1721 "First draped bust" at auction St James’s - November 6, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date November 6, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1721 "First draped bust" at auction St James’s - June 25, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1721 "First draped bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1721 "First draped bust" at auction iNumis - June 2, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date June 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1721 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

