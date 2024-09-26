United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1721 "First draped bust". Angles plain (United Kingdom, George I)
Variety: Angles plain
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1721
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1721 "First draped bust". Angles plain. This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 1,650. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- iNumis (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (2)
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1332 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date November 6, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1721 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search