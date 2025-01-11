flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1721 (United Kingdom, George I)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1721
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

All companies 458
