flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Silver coins Fourpence (Groat) of George I - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Fourpence (Groat) 1717-1727

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1717 0 31721 0 01723 0 11727 0 0
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I All English coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access