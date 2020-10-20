United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1717
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1717 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place May 6, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- Schulman (1)
