flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1717 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1717 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1717
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1717 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place May 6, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Schulman (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1717 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1717 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1717 at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1717 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1717 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1717 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access