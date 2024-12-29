flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1717

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1717
Reverse Five guineas 1717
Five guineas 1717
Average price 120000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Two guinea 1717
Reverse Two guinea 1717
Two guinea 1717
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Guinea 1717 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1717 Fourth laureate bust
Guinea 1717 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Half Guinea 1717 First laureated bust
Reverse Half Guinea 1717 First laureated bust
Half Guinea 1717 First laureated bust
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 19

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1717
Reverse Halfcrown 1717
Halfcrown 1717
Average price 620 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse Shilling 1717 First draped bust
Reverse Shilling 1717 First draped bust
Shilling 1717 First draped bust
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Sixpence 1717
Reverse Sixpence 1717
Sixpence 1717
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1717
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1717
Fourpence (Groat) 1717
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Threepence 1717
Reverse Threepence 1717
Threepence 1717
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Twopence 1717
Reverse Twopence 1717
Twopence 1717
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 5

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1717 First laureated bust
Reverse Halfpenny 1717 First laureated bust
Halfpenny 1717 First laureated bust
Average price 400 $
Sales
1 123
Obverse Farthing 1717
Reverse Farthing 1717
Farthing 1717
Average price 590 $
Sales
1 72
