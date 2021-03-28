flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Twopence 1717 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Twopence 1717 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1717
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1717 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 130. Bidding took place September 1, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1717 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Twopence 1717 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1717 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Twopence 1717 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1717 at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1717 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1717 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1717 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1717 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access