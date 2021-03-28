United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1717
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1717 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 130. Bidding took place September 1, 2021.
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1717 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
