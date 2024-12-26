Two guinea 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1717 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 33,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2022.

