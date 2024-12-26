flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Two guinea 1717 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Two guinea 1717 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1717
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1717 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 33,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2022.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1717 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1717 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1717 at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
13000 $
Price in auction currency 13000 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1717 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
6678 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1717 at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1717 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1717 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1717 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1717 at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1717 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1717 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1717 at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1717 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1717 at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1717 at auction Leu - October 26, 2004
Seller Leu
Date October 26, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
