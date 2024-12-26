United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1717
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1717 . This gold coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 33,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Nihon (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
13000 $
Price in auction currency 13000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
6678 $
Price in auction currency 6000 CHF
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two guinea 1717 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search