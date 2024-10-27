flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1717
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1717 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 32710 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (4)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Spink (9)
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 168 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
466 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - November 10, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2014
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" at auction Dorotheum - November 21, 2013
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 21, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1717 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1717 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access