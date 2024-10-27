United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1717 "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6,02 g
- Pure silver (0,179 oz) 5,5685 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1717
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1717 "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 32710 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,860. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 168 EUR
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
466 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1717 "First draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
