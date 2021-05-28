Threepence 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1717 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (9) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)