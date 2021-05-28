United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George I
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1717
- Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1717 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- BAC (6)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (2)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date November 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
