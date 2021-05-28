flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Threepence 1717 (United Kingdom, George I)

Obverse Threepence 1717 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I Reverse Threepence 1717 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George I
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1717
  • Ruler George I (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1717 . This silver coin from the times of George I. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • BAC (6)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction ANTIUM AURUM - November 27, 2021
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date November 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction CNG - September 9, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2013
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
United Kingdom Threepence 1717 at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1717 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George I Coins of United Kingdom in 1717 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access